Azov fighters record Russian troops shooting civilian in Donetsk Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 August 2025, 14:45
Azov fighters record Russian troops shooting civilian in Donetsk Oblast – video
A screenshot from the video by 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine

Russian soldiers have deliberately killed a civilian in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers documented the incident during aerial reconnaissance.

Source: 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: On 28 August, in an unspecified settlement of the Pokrovsk district, Ukrainian forces recorded how a Russian soldier shot dead an elderly man in his own yard during aerial surveillance.

It was clearly visible that the man was dressed in civilian clothes and was unarmed.

Quote: "This is a direct violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians. It is yet another proof that for the Russians, neither law nor morality exists.

According to available information, the crime was committed by a serviceman of the 95th Separate Rifle Regiment of the 5th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Guards Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

