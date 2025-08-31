All Sections
Kherson Oblast State Administration building burned for half a day after Russian attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 August 2025, 13:24
Kherson Oblast State Administration building burned for half a day after Russian attack
The building of Kherson Oblast State Administration. Photo: Most

Russian forces shelled the Kherson Oblast State Administration building at around 16:00 on 30 August, causing a fire that burned until morning.

Source: Ruslan Mykhailevskyi, an officer in the Kherson defence forces, in a comment to Most, a local media outlet

Details: The fire lasted all night. Firefighters managed to extinguish it only on the morning of 31 August. There were no casualties as a result of the strike and the fire.

The media outlet noted that the building had already been almost completely destroyed by previous airstrikes.

