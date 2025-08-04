Russia prepares new fake news about prisoner exchange

The Center for Countering Disinformation has warned that Russian propagandists are preparing new disinformation campaigns regarding prisoner exchanges.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

Quote: "The enemy is preparing new disinformation campaigns on a topic which may include calls and lies claiming that the Ukrainian side is supposedly refusing to conduct exchanges on an 'all-for-all' basis and only does so with certain prisoners.

By spreading such fake news, Russia is aiming to manipulate the exchange process and shift responsibility for its unwillingness to conduct it transparently."

Details: The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that it had debunked the fake claim that Ukraine is allegedly refusing to pick up its citizens at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia.

The Center for Countering Disinformation added that Russian propagandists are spreading the claim that Kyiv is supposedly not retrieving its own citizens from neutral territory, including 90 prisoners of war and former detainees.

Quote: "In reality, this information was false."

Background: Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has conducted 66 prisoner exchanges, resulting in the release of 5,857 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity. In addition, over 1,000 prisoners have returned as part of an "all-for-all" exchange agreed during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, which is still ongoing.

