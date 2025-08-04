All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia prepares new fake news about prisoner exchange

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 August 2025, 01:36
Russia prepares new fake news about prisoner exchange
Fake. Photo: Getty Images

The Center for Countering Disinformation has warned that Russian propagandists are preparing new disinformation campaigns regarding prisoner exchanges.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

Quote: "The enemy is preparing new disinformation campaigns on a topic which may include calls and lies claiming that the Ukrainian side is supposedly refusing to conduct exchanges on an 'all-for-all' basis and only does so with certain prisoners.

Advertisement:

By spreading such fake news, Russia is aiming to manipulate the exchange process and shift responsibility for its unwillingness to conduct it transparently."

Details: The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that it had debunked the fake claim that Ukraine is allegedly refusing to pick up its citizens at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia.

The Center for Countering Disinformation added that Russian propagandists are spreading the claim that Kyiv is supposedly not retrieving its own citizens from neutral territory, including 90 prisoners of war and former detainees.

Quote: "In reality, this information was false."

Background: Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has conducted 66 prisoner exchanges, resulting in the release of 5,857 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity. In addition, over 1,000 prisoners have returned as part of an "all-for-all" exchange agreed during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, which is still ongoing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaprisonersRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
Russia under large-scale drone attack: fire at station, train traffic restrictions implemented – videos
Trump announces possible date of his envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
RECENT NEWS
10:13
Latvia blocks ten more websites spreading Russian propaganda
09:39
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
08:30
Battlefield sees over 180 clashes, 49 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:12
Odesa Oblast survives Shahed drone attack: fires break out, electronics market damaged – photos, video
07:48
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: four-month-old baby in critical condition
07:18
Russians kill man in Antonivka in Kherson Oblast this morning
06:42
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
06:28
Russia under large-scale drone attack: fire at station, train traffic restrictions implemented – videos
04:14
Trump announces possible date of his envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
03:16
Woman injured by Russian drone in Kherson
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: