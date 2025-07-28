All Sections
Ukraine has brought back 5,857 POWs in 66 swaps, implementation of Istanbul-2 agreements continues

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 July 2025, 17:46
Ukraine has brought back 5,857 POWs in 66 swaps, implementation of Istanbul-2 agreements continues
Andrii Yusov. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has conducted 66 prisoner exchanges, resulting in the release of 5,857 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity. In addition, over a thousand prisoners have returned as part of an "all for all" exchange agreed during the second round of negotiations in Istanbul, which is still ongoing.

Source: Major Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Yusov said the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has conducted 66 exchanges since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, resulting in the return of 5,857 prisoners.

Meanwhile, due to the scale and complexity of the process, the "all for all" exchange agreed during the second round of talks in Istanbul on 2 June for two categories of prisoners has been allocated to a separate case, the implementation of which is ongoing.

Quote: "Given the scale and complexity of implementing the Istanbul agreements regarding the categories of seriously ill and severely wounded defenders and defenders under the age of 25, it has been decided to classify this exchange as a separate case – in other words, an unscheduled one. Over a thousand citizens have already been returned under the Istanbul agreements. The implementation of the stages of this exchange will continue."

Details: Yusov added that the final figures for the Istanbul "all for all" exchange concerning these two categories will be announced later, at a designated time.

The Coordination Headquarters has not yet commented on the agreements reached during the third meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on 23 July.

