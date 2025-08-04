Explosions heard in Odesa as city targeted by Russian drones

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa amid the threat of Russian attack drones on the night of 3-4 August.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; local media outlets and Telegram channels; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa and Odesa Oblast at 01:30 due to the threat of Russian drones.

At 02:02, Trukhanov reported explosions in the city and urged residents in certain districts to be cautious and stay in shelters.

Later, further explosions were heard in Odesa.

Updated: At 02:30, the Air Forces reported new groups of drones approaching from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast, likely heading for Odesa.

At 03:47, the all-clear was given in Odesa and Odesa Oblast.

