Explosions heard in Odesa as city targeted by Russian drones
Monday, 4 August 2025, 02:10
Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa amid the threat of Russian attack drones on the night of 3-4 August.
Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; local media outlets and Telegram channels; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa and Odesa Oblast at 01:30 due to the threat of Russian drones.
At 02:02, Trukhanov reported explosions in the city and urged residents in certain districts to be cautious and stay in shelters.
Later, further explosions were heard in Odesa.
Updated: At 02:30, the Air Forces reported new groups of drones approaching from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast, likely heading for Odesa.
At 03:47, the all-clear was given in Odesa and Odesa Oblast.
