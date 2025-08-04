Latvia blocks ten more websites spreading Russian propaganda

Latvia’s National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) has decided to block access to ten more websites that disseminate Russian propaganda.

Source: LSM, a Latvian public broadcaster, as reported by European Pravda,

Details: NEPLP reported that these websites justify Russia’s war against Ukraine, glorify the occupation and provide informational support to the aggressor.

Latvia has been blocking such websites since 2022, with the total number now reaching 413.

Council member Ieva Kalderauska explained that the highest number of blockings occurred in the first year, with 169 sites shut down. In 2023, 137 more were blocked and as of July this year, 88 additional resources have been taken offline.

The Council believes these measures are effective. Its estimates indicate if access were not restricted, such content could reach between 40,000 and 68,000 users per month. Attempted visits to the blocked websites reportedly reach up to half a million per month – often by the same user trying multiple times.

NEPLP monitors such resources through various channels, including citizen complaints, reports from state authorities and internal monitoring.

Quote from Kalderauska: "We examine what is being published on the website – what news is covered, how much and how the information is presented. If our assessment is confirmed by law enforcement agencies, we make a final decision. This is not a simple procedure – all our decisions must be legally justified, because any blocked website can file a complaint."

Background:

At the end of July, NEPLP also blocked access to several Russian sites involved in military recruitment for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Council has previously issued similar decisions to restrict access to websites spreading Russian propaganda.

