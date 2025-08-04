Ukraine's air defence downs 161 Russian drones, with one hit and debris falling recorded

Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine using 162 Shahed-type attack drones, various types of decoy drones and one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile on the night of 3-4 August. Ukrainian air defence forces have destroyed 161 Russian drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on social media

Details: Beginning at 19:30 on 3 August, the Russian attack was launched from multiple directions, including Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Oryol in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

In the morning, the Russians also launched one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

As of 11:30, early estimates indicate Ukrainian air defence forces had downed or suppressed 161 Russian Shahed-type UAVs and various drone decoys over the northern, southern, eastern and central parts of Ukraine.

One drone hit was recorded, as well as debris falling in nine locations in Odesa and Kyiv oblasts.

To repel the air attack, Ukraine’s defence forces deployed aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, drone units and mobile fire groups.

