Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement

Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities have filed charges against members of an organised crime group involved in a corruption scheme related to the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems. Investigators are seeking to place a sitting MP under arrest with bail set at UAH 30 million (approx. US$720,000).

Source: Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO)

Quote: "With the consent of the prosecutor general, a motion has been submitted to the court seeking pre-trial detention for the suspected MP, with an alternative of bail set at UAH 30 million. Motions requesting pre-trial restraint measures for the other suspects involved in the case have also been submitted to the court."

Details: As previously reported by Ukrainska Pravda, the individuals exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and SAPO include:

MP Oleksii Kuznietsov of the Servant of the People party;

Serhii Haidai, former head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration and current head of Mukachevo District State Administration;

Andrii Yurchenko, Head of Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk Oblast.





Charges brought against:

Serhii Haidai;

MP Oleksii Kuznietsov;

Andrii Yurchenko;

a National Guard unit commander;

de facto beneficiary of a drone-manufacturing company;

director of the drone-manufacturing company.

Additionally, the beneficiary and director of the drone company are accused of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Investigators say they accepted bribes to hire individuals and secure military deferments, effectively blocking their mobilisation.

The investigators stated that in 2024-2025 this organised group systematically embezzled state funds allocated by local governments for defence needs.

One confirmed episode involves the procurement of electronic warfare systems: group members received up to 30% of the contract value as a bribe for signing overpriced deals. A similar scheme was used in the purchase of FPV drones worth nearly UAH 10 million (approx. US$242,000), with prices inflated by around US$80,000. The supplier delivered the drones, and part of the funds was later kicked back to members of the group.

For reference: Kuznietsov was among the MPs who voted on 22 July in favour of controversial draft law No. 12414, which included provisions that would place independent anti-corruption bodies under the control of the prosecutor general.

Background:

On 2 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a briefing by National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, announced the exposure of a corruption scheme involving a sitting MP, heads of district and city administrations, and National Guard personnel.

NABU and SAPO stated that the scheme involved awarding inflated government contracts for the supply of drones and electronic warfare equipment, with kickbacks paid to members of the criminal group.

Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People faction, stated that MP Oleksii Kuznetsov's membership in the Servant of the People faction will be suspended for the duration of the investigation.

