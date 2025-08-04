Moldova uncovers Russian voter bribery scheme via app

Police in Moldova have warned of a new scheme for illegal funding and voter bribery orchestrated from Russia through a mobile application.

Source: Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Law enforcement authorities warned the public that a new scheme for illegal funding and voter bribery is being coordinated from Russia through the Taito app, which operates on the Telegram platform.

The General Police Inspectorate urged citizens not to access the app or provide their personal information.

"People are promised tens of thousands of lei per month for participating in illegal activities, but in the end, they receive no money. Do not enter this app and do not give away your personal data," police said.

Background:

Recently, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russia is preparing an unprecedented interference in the parliamentary elections.

Sandu expects disinformation campaigns and manipulation of public opinion organised from abroad, the orchestration of paid protests and attempts to sabotage voting among the diaspora.

Stanislav Secrieru, National Security Advisor to Moldova’s president, also warned that Russia will intensify its efforts to influence Moldovan voters living across Europe as part of its attempts to interfere in the elections.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled to take place on 28 September.

