Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 July 2025, 12:24
Moldovan flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said that Moscow is preparing to interfere in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September.

Source: Moldovan news outlet NewsMaker, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sandu said the Kremlin is investing in several political projects to get its people into the next parliament. All these projects, she noted, are being coordinated from a single centre and are largely funded through schemes linked to fugitive oligarch Ilan Șor.

Advertisement:

The president warned of disinformation and public opinion manipulation campaigns organised from abroad, paid protests, and attempts to sabotage voting among the diaspora.

Sandu also raised concerns about potential cyberattacks targeting the digital infrastructure of the election process as well as other critical infrastructure facilities.

Moldovan authorities expect the church to be used in the interest of a foreign state and "opinion leaders" and online influencers to act as intermediaries spreading anti-European messages.

"This should not scare us; it should mobilise us. Russian interference poses serious risks to public order and national security and, most importantly, could severely undermine the country’s sovereignty and our European future," Sandu said.

The Moldovan president reassured citizens that state institutions know what they need to do.

"In the coming period, they must act more cohesively, professionally and as a single team to protect national interests. A difficult period lies ahead, dear citizens. But our future depends only on us," she added.

Background:

  • Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for 28 September. 
  • Recently, the Central Election Commission of Moldova rejected an application from the pro-Russian bloc Victory, which is linked to fugitive oligarch Ilan Șor.

