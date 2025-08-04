All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damage road surface

Andrii MuravskyiMonday, 4 August 2025, 15:35
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damage road surface
Stock photo: Getty Images

Part of a road has been damaged following a Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Overnight, in the morning and throughout the day, the oblast was once again subjected to enemy attacks using missiles and drones." 

Advertisement:

Details: As a result of the strikes, part of the road surface had been damaged. Relevant services have already begun repair works, the statement said.

Tiurin confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

He added that Ukrainian air defence shot down two Russian UAVs, while one other drone disappeared from radar.

Background:

  • It was previously reported that a first-of-its-kind anti-drone tunnel has been built in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to protect both civilian and military transport from attacks by Russian FPV drones.
  • Earlier, Ekonomichna Pravda wrote that NASA’s FIRMS satellite system (Fire Information for Resource Management System), originally designed to monitor wildfires, is now also detecting thermal anomalies caused by the war.
  • A month ago, three-quarters of all such incidents were recorded in frontline Zaporizhzhia. The city of Dnipro – a major industrial and logistical hub in central Ukraine – ranked second in terms of reported fires.
  • In Mykolaiv, Russian attacks were most intense in 2022 but later subsided. Kherson came under heavy fire after its liberation in autumn 2022 and continues to be bombarded almost daily by artillery and guided aerial bombs launched from the opposite bank of the Dnipro River.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khmelnytskyidrones
Advertisement:
Trump intends to raise tariffs on India over its resale of Russian oil
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
All News
Khmelnytskyi
Russians attack Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, damaging detached houses
Explosions rock Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi overnight
Zelenskyy discusses security of nuclear power plant in Khmelnytskyi – video
RECENT NEWS
18:13
Trump intends to raise tariffs on India over its resale of Russian oil
17:42
Ukrainian ambassador criticises Bavarian official's call to abolish social benefits for Ukrainian refugees
16:22
EXPLAINERWhich reforms in Ukraine will be key for the EU
16:19
Czech president considers Russian occupation of parts of Ukraine acceptable price for its survival
15:53
Ukrainian MP Kuznietsov arrested for corruption with possibility of US$190,000 bail
15:35
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damage road surface
15:29
Moldova uncovers Russian voter bribery scheme via app
15:08
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system destroyed in occupied territories
15:00
How to unlock the path to the EU: key reforms Ukraine must implement
14:53
Ukrainian foreign minister outlines country's proposals for reforming blocked OSCE
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: