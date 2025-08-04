Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast damage road surface

Part of a road has been damaged following a Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Overnight, in the morning and throughout the day, the oblast was once again subjected to enemy attacks using missiles and drones."

Details: As a result of the strikes, part of the road surface had been damaged. Relevant services have already begun repair works, the statement said.

Tiurin confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the attacks.

He added that Ukrainian air defence shot down two Russian UAVs, while one other drone disappeared from radar.

Background:

It was previously reported that a first-of-its-kind anti-drone tunnel has been built in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to protect both civilian and military transport from attacks by Russian FPV drones.

Earlier, Ekonomichna Pravda wrote that NASA’s FIRMS satellite system (Fire Information for Resource Management System), originally designed to monitor wildfires, is now also detecting thermal anomalies caused by the war.

A month ago, three-quarters of all such incidents were recorded in frontline Zaporizhzhia. The city of Dnipro – a major industrial and logistical hub in central Ukraine – ranked second in terms of reported fires.

In Mykolaiv, Russian attacks were most intense in 2022 but later subsided. Kherson came under heavy fire after its liberation in autumn 2022 and continues to be bombarded almost daily by artillery and guided aerial bombs launched from the opposite bank of the Dnipro River.

