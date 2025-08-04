All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 4 August 2025, 19:09
Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail
Serhii Haidai. Photo: Haidai on Telegram

The High Anti-Corruption Court has detained Serhii Haidai, Head of the Mukachevo District State Administration and former head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, as part of an investigation into an alleged corruption scheme involving the inflation of prices in state contracts for the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

Source: Slidstvo.Info, an independent team of professional journalists; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; court hearing broadcast; the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office 

Details: The court remanded Haidai in custody for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 10 million (about US$239,700).

Advertisement:

The High Anti-Corruption Court also imposed a pre-trial restriction in the form of detention on drone manufacturing company owner Vladyslav Marchenko, with bail set at UAH 15 million (about US$359,400).

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded MP Oleksii Kuznietsov, who was detained by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), in custody for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 8 million (about US$191,700).

Background:

  • On 2 August, following a report from NABU director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a corrupt MP, several heads of local government and members of the National Guard had been caught accepting bribes.
  • NABU and SAPO exposed these individuals as having been involved in bribery in relation to the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. The scheme involved entering into state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices.
  • Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Oleksii Kuznietsov, an MP from the Servant of the People party, Serhii Haidai, Head of the Mukachevo District State Administration in Zakarpattia Oblast and former head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, and Andrii Yurchenko, Head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk Oblast, were among those who had been exposed by NABU and SAPO as having been involved in large-scale corruption.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecutioncorruption
Advertisement:
Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail
Ukrainian MP Oleksii Kuznietsov arrested for corruption, bail set at US$190,000
Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement
Trump says US nuclear submarines are near Russian shores, as he previously stated
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sanctions captains of Russia's shadow fleet
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukrainian MP Oleksii Kuznietsov arrested for corruption, bail set at US$190,000
Ukrainian MP faces arrest and US$720,000 bail for corruption scheme in drone and EW procurement
Prosecutor general accessed no cases while law limiting anti-corruption agency independence was in effect, its chief says
RECENT NEWS
21:15
US and NATO launch new military aid mechanism for Ukraine – New defence minister
20:54
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to 7
20:42
Russia lifts ban on mid- and short-range missile deployment
20:28
Russian FPV drone strike kills man and woman on motorcycle in Kharkiv Oblast
19:39
Gazprom's exports to Europe plummet to 50-year low
19:29
Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles and components for Patriot system
19:09
Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail
18:56
Russians damage 19th-century synagogue in Odesa – photos
18:13
Trump intends to raise tariffs on India over its resale of Russian oil
17:42
Ukrainian ambassador criticises Bavarian official's call to abolish social benefits for Ukrainian refugees
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: