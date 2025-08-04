Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court has detained Serhii Haidai, Head of the Mukachevo District State Administration and former head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, as part of an investigation into an alleged corruption scheme involving the inflation of prices in state contracts for the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

Source: Slidstvo.Info, an independent team of professional journalists; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; court hearing broadcast; the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The court remanded Haidai in custody for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 10 million (about US$239,700).

The High Anti-Corruption Court also imposed a pre-trial restriction in the form of detention on drone manufacturing company owner Vladyslav Marchenko, with bail set at UAH 15 million (about US$359,400).

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded MP Oleksii Kuznietsov, who was detained by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), in custody for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 8 million (about US$191,700).

Background:

On 2 August, following a report from NABU director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a corrupt MP, several heads of local government and members of the National Guard had been caught accepting bribes.

NABU and SAPO exposed these individuals as having been involved in bribery in relation to the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. The scheme involved entering into state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices.

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Oleksii Kuznietsov, an MP from the Servant of the People party, Serhii Haidai, Head of the Mukachevo District State Administration in Zakarpattia Oblast and former head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, and Andrii Yurchenko, Head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk Oblast, were among those who had been exposed by NABU and SAPO as having been involved in large-scale corruption.

