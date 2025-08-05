DeepState publicised an analytical report on the morning of 5 August which revealed that Russian forces had occupied the village of Popiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Analysts noted that Russian troops had taken control of Popiv Yar and made advances near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Voskresenka and Poltavka.

Background:

Ukraine's General Staff reported that on 4 August, Russian forces carried out the highest number of attacks on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 assault attempts.

On the night of 6-7 July, the analytical project conducted by DeepState found that Russian forces had occupied two settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

