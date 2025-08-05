All Sections
Russians advancing in Donetsk Oblast – analytical project DeepState

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 5 August 2025, 10:50
Russians advancing in Donetsk Oblast – analytical project DeepState
Screenshot: DeepState

DeepState publicised an analytical report on the morning of 5 August which revealed that Russian forces had occupied the village of Popiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: Analysts noted that Russian troops had taken control of Popiv Yar and made advances near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Voskresenka and Poltavka.

Background:

  • Ukraine's General Staff reported that on 4 August, Russian forces carried out the highest number of attacks on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 assault attempts.
  • On the night of 6-7 July, the analytical project conducted by DeepState found that Russian forces had occupied two settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Donetsk Oblastoccupation
Russians conduct 45 attacks on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Death toll from Russia's 31 July strike on Kramatorsk rises to 7
Russian soldiers who boasted online about capturing position are wiped out by Ukrainian intelligence – photos, video
