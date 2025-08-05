All Sections
Russian FPV drone strike kills two men in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 5 August 2025, 14:02
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photо: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the Stepnohirsk hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 5 August, killing two men aged 59 and 53.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Fedorov said that Russian troops had attacked a house with an FPV drone. At the time of the strike, two local men were nearby. Both died on the spot.

Background:

  • Russia launched an offensive near Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in mid-June 2025, aiming to push Ukrainian forces away from occupied Vasylivka – a town with buildings and basements suitable for sheltering troops – and potentially advance towards Zaporizhzhia.
  • Military sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Russia’s offensive on Kamianske and advances from Donetsk Oblast through the village of Temyrivka indicate a broader summer offensive on the Zaporizhzhia front.
  • On 31 July, the Ukrainian group of military analysts DeepState reported that Russian troops had taken control of Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Verkhnokamianske in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainska Pravda sources said that Russian forces had also been spotted in the next village, Stepnohirsk.
  • However, the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South deny that Russian troops have occupied Kamianske in the Vasylivka district.

