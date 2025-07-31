Russians have not captured Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have denied reports that Russian forces have occupied the village of Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Details: The post states that the claim that Russian forces have occupied Kamianske in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast "does not reflect the current situation".

Advertisement:

The defence forces said that the situation in this area remains extremely difficult and dynamic. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding positions on the northern and northeastern outskirts of the village, with combat operations ongoing at several locations (as of 12:16 on 31 July, when the update was posted).

Ukrainian troops continue to heroically defend this section of the front, inflicting heavy losses on the Russians and preventing a further advance.

Previously: On 31 July, DeepState (a Ukrainian group of military analysts) reported that Russian forces had occupied Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Verkhnokamianske in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda sources on the Zaporizhzhia front said that Russian troops had also been spotted in the next village, Stepnohirsk.

Background:

The Russians launched an offensive near Kamianske in mid-June 2025. This advance is aimed at pushing the Ukrainian defence forces further from occupied Vasylivka – a town with buildings and basements potentially suitable for housing personnel – and, in the longer term, getting closer to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Military sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the offensive on Kamianske and the movement of Russian troops into Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Donetsk Oblast – specifically near the village of Temyrivka – may signal the beginning of Russia’s summer campaign on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!