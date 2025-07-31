Summer offensive in Zaporizhzhia oblast: Russian forces capture Kamianske

Russian troops have occupied Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Open-source intelligence reports indicate that the Russians have also advanced near Ivano-Darivka and Bila Hora.

Updated: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have clarified that the claim about the Russian occupation of Kamianske "does not reflect the current situation".

Background: In his May report, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that the Russians had significantly increased their activity on the Zaporizhzhia front and concentrated their efforts on the border of Sumy Oblast.

The Russians launched an offensive near Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in mid-June 2025. This advance is aimed at pushing the Ukrainian defence forces further from occupied Vasylivka – a town with buildings and basements potentially suitable for housing personnel – and, in the longer term, getting closer to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Military sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the offensive on Kamianske and the movement of Russian troops into Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Donetsk Oblast – specifically near the village of Temyrivka – may signal the beginning of Russia’s summer campaign on the Zaporizhzhia front.

