All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Summer offensive in Zaporizhzhia oblast: Russian forces capture Kamianske

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Olha KyrylenkoThursday, 31 July 2025, 11:09
Summer offensive in Zaporizhzhia oblast: Russian forces capture Kamianske
Photo: DeepState map screenshot

Russian troops have occupied Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Open-source intelligence reports indicate that the Russians have also advanced near Ivano-Darivka and Bila Hora.

Advertisement:

Updated: The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have clarified that the claim about the Russian occupation of Kamianske "does not reflect the current situation".

Background: In his May report, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that the Russians had significantly increased their activity on the Zaporizhzhia front and concentrated their efforts on the border of Sumy Oblast.

Background:

  • The Russians launched an offensive near Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in mid-June 2025. This advance is aimed at pushing the Ukrainian defence forces further from occupied Vasylivka – a town with buildings and basements potentially suitable for housing personnel – and, in the longer term, getting closer to the city of Zaporizhzhia.
  • Military sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the offensive on Kamianske and the movement of Russian troops into Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Donetsk Oblast – specifically near the village of Temyrivka – may signal the beginning of Russia’s summer campaign on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warZaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8, including child, 124 injured
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
Tell Medvedev to watch his words: Trump criticises Russian former president's rhetoric
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
All News
war
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians strike town in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, injuring three – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:46
Russians damage Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv – photos
13:29
Hromadske journalist and dean of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy injured at their home in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
13:15
Ukraine's Air Force about Russian attack on Kyiv: Missiles flew from Kursk Oblast at ultra-low altitudes
13:15
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
13:14
Kyiv transformer substation hit in Russian attack
13:13
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 8, including child, 124 injured
12:37
Russians have not captured Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
12:15
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv damages central mosque – photos
11:44
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
11:38
Source in security services: Ukrainian drones hit sanctioned electronics plant in Russian Penza – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: