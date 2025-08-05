Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court arrests former head of Rubizhne Military Administration

Andrii Yurchenko, former head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration, has been remanded in custody for 60 days by the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine in a case concerning corruption in the procurement of electronic warfare systems, with bail set at UAH 6 million (about US$143,970).

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: The court also summoned detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) who had detained Yurchenko and searched his home. They were questioned about the details of the search and Yurchenko’s behaviour during it.

Yurchenko’s lawyers announced that they would appeal the court’s decision.

Earlier, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the arrest of a military unit commander suspected in a case concerning the procurement of electronic warfare systems and UAVs, with the option to be released on a UAH 2 million bail (about US$48,000).

Yevheniia Sydelnykova, Director of Akopters LLC and a suspect in the case concerning electronic warfare and drone procurement, has been remanded in custody for 60 days by the High Anti-Corruption Court, with bail set at UAH 2 million.

Background:

On 2 August, following a report from NABU director Semen Kryvonos and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) head Oleksandr Klymenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a corrupt MP, several heads of local government and members of the National Guard had been caught accepting bribes.

NABU and SAPO have exposed an MP, several heads of local government and service members from the National Guard as having been involved in bribery in relation to the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. The scheme involved entering into state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices.

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Oleksii Kuznietsov, an MP from the Servant of the People party, Serhii Haidai, Head of Mukachevo District State Administration in Zakarpattia Oblast and former head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, and Andrii Yurchenko, Head of Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk Oblast, are among those who have been exposed by NABU and SAPO as having been involved in large-scale corruption.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed pre-trial detention on Serhii Haidai with the option of bail set at UAH 10 million (US$239,000).

Oleksii Kuznietsov was remanded in custody for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 8 million (US$191,000).

