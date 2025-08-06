All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US approves sale of M777 howitzer maintenance services to Ukraine worth over US$200 million

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 01:50
US approves sale of M777 howitzer maintenance services to Ukraine worth over US$200 million
A Ukrainian M777 howitzer in action. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has approved the potential sale to Ukraine of services for the repair, maintenance and logistics of M777 howitzers. The total value of the package is US$203.5 million.

Source: press release from the Pentagon

Details: The press release said the first contract, worth US$104 million, envisages the sale of military equipment, repair services and support for M777 howitzers and related systems. The main contractor for this deal will be the UK-based BAE Systems.

Advertisement:

The second contract, worth US$99.5 million, covers transportation and logistics services. The main contractor for this package will be selected from among approved US suppliers.

The Pentagon stressed that there is currently no information about any offset agreements within the framework of this deal.

Quote: "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

Background: 

  • On 11 July, the US Senate Armed Services Committee approved the allocation of US$500 million for security assistance to Ukraine as part of the draft defence budget for the 2026 fiscal year.
  • On 23 July, the US Department of State approved the sale of two military aid packages to Ukraine. The first package includes HAWK Phase III air defence systems and their maintenance, while the second includes Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and their repair.
  • Trump also announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for UkraineUSARusso-Ukrainian warweapons
Advertisement:
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 10 injured
Ukraine and US plan to launch three mineral extraction projects – Ukrainian PM
Trump preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – FT
Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August
Russia conducts offensive operations northeast of Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
Putin unlikely to agree to Trump's ultimatum to end war in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
aid for Ukraine
European allies to fund American weapons package for Ukraine worth over US$1 billion
Zelenskyy: Croatia to allocate its share from EU defence programme to support Ukraine
NATO secretary general thanks three countries for supporting delivery of US-made arms to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Russia attacks Ukraine with 45 UAVs overnight: 9 hits reported, 36 drones destroyed
08:43
Battlefield sees 143 combat clashes over past day, 52 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 10 injured
07:47
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging business and infrastructure
07:30
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
07:19
Drones target Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast for second consecutive night
06:45
European allies to fund American weapons package for Ukraine worth over US$1 billion
05:51
Ukraine and US plan to launch three mineral extraction projects – Ukrainian PM
04:22
Trump preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – FT
01:50
US approves sale of M777 howitzer maintenance services to Ukraine worth over US$200 million
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: