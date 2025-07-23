US approves sale of two military assistance packages to Ukraine worth US$322 million – Pentagon

The US Department of State has approved the sale of two military assistance packages to Ukraine. The first package will include HAWK Phase III air defence systems and their maintenance, while the second will consist of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and their repair.

Source: Pentagon website

Details: The first package includes the maintenance of the HAWK missile system, namely:

Advertisement:

five-tonne cargo trucks;

HAWK system spare parts;

repair and system overhaul of HAWK air defence fire units;

tool kits;

test equipment;

support equipment;

technical documentation;

training;

technical and field office support from the US Government and the contractor;

technical assistance from the US Government and contractors;

storage containers and equipment related to spare parts’ storage;

spare parts for MIM-23 HAWK missiles and missile repairs;

other related logistics and programme support elements.

The total estimated cost is US$172 million.

The second package includes the purchase of equipment and services for the refurbishment of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, technical assistance, training, publications and other related logistics and programme support elements. The total value amounts to US$150 million.

Background:

On 14 July, Trump again expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's actions and said that the United States would impose tough sanctions on Russia if no peace agreement was reached within 50 days.

Trump also announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!