All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US approves sale of two military assistance packages to Ukraine worth US$322 million – Pentagon

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 23 July 2025, 22:58
US approves sale of two military assistance packages to Ukraine worth US$322 million – Pentagon
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has approved the sale of two military assistance packages to Ukraine. The first package will include HAWK Phase III air defence systems and their maintenance, while the second will consist of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and their repair.

Source: Pentagon website

Details: The first package includes the maintenance of the HAWK missile system, namely:

Advertisement:
  • five-tonne cargo trucks;
  • HAWK system spare parts;
  • repair and system overhaul of HAWK air defence fire units;
  • tool kits;
  • test equipment;
  • support equipment;
  • technical documentation;
  • training;
  • technical and field office support from the US Government and the contractor;
  • technical assistance from the US Government and contractors;
  • storage containers and equipment related to spare parts’ storage;
  • spare parts for MIM-23 HAWK missiles and missile repairs;
  • other related logistics and programme support elements.

The total estimated cost is US$172 million.

The second package includes the purchase of equipment and services for the refurbishment of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, technical assistance, training, publications and other related logistics and programme support elements. The total value amounts to US$150 million.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos
US congresswoman spreads lie that Kyiv protests are due to Zelenskyy's refusal to make deal with Russia
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies welcome Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
All News
USA
Pentagon in talks with several countries on Patriots for Ukraine – Suspilne
Trump decides to withdraw US from UNESCO – NYT
Merz on Patriot delivery to Ukraine: Germany awaits US decision on replacement
RECENT NEWS
11:17
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
11:07
Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives
10:41
G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance
10:14
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
09:35
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
08:56
Ukrainian PM meets with G7 ambassadors amid criticism over threats to anti-corruption bodies' independence
08:38
Trump in contact with Senate regarding sanctions against Russia, but wants to make decision himself – White House
08:19
Russians launch 61 assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:55
China supplies Russia with drone engines under guise of refrigerators – Reuters
07:40
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: