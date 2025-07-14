Ukraine to receive additional Patriot systems within days – Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems are to be sent to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday

Details: Trump confirmed that the scheme to supply military aid to Ukraine at European countries’ expense also includes Patriot systems – "full complement with the batteries".

"We're going to have some come very soon – within days, actually. A couple of the countries that have Patriots are going to swap over, and we'll replace the Patriots with the ones they have," Trump said.

The US president went on to say that "we have one country that has 17 Patriots getting ready to be shipped", without specifying which country it was.

"A big portion of the 17 [Patriot systems] will go to the war zone. That could be done very quickly," Trump said.

Background:

The US president has confirmed that he plans to send Ukraine various types of weapons, including Patriot systems, which will be fully paid for.

On 14 June, Trump announced that the US and NATO have reached an agreement under which European allies will pay for the supply of US weapons to Ukraine.

