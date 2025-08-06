All Sections
Drones target Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast for second consecutive night

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 6 August 2025, 07:19
Drones target Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia's Rostov Oblast for second consecutive night
Fires after explosions. Photo: social media

Drones attacked the Tatsinskaya railway station in Russia’s Rostov Oblast for the second consecutive night on the night of 5-6 August, causing a fire.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: At least seven explosions were heard in the Tatsinsky district at around 01:00, according to local residents. Prior to that, the distinctive sound of drones flying overhead was reported.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, the explosions occurred at the railway station where tank wagons were located.

Updated: Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that its air defence had destroyed and intercepted 51 Ukrainian drones on the night of 5-6 August. These supposedly included 16 drones over each of Rostov and Bryansk oblasts, 5 over Voronezh Oblast, and 3 over Oryol Oblast. Another 12 drones are claimed to have been destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background: On the night of 4-5 August, the Tatsinskaya railway station in Rostov Oblast was also attacked by drones, resulting in a fire.

RussiadronesRusso-Ukrainian war
