European allies to fund American weapons package for Ukraine worth over US$1 billion

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said that Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands will fund the supply of American weapons for Ukraine worth over US$1 billion.

Source: Bruce during a briefing

Details: Bruce said Denmark, Norway and Sweden had announced a decision to finance an additional package of American weapons for Ukraine worth US$500 million. The Netherlands said a day earlier it would pay for the supply of the first package of American weapons and ammunition, including missiles for Patriot air defence systems, worth over US$500 million.

Quote: "Together, these deliveries total over US$1 billion of lifesaving, top-of-the-line American equipment that, as noted by Ambassador Whitaker, will allow Ukraine to, quote, 'protect critical infrastructure and civilian lives while also staying in the fight until a lasting ceasefire happens'."

Background:

On 4 August, it became known that under NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, the Netherlands had prepared an aid package for Ukraine, which includes components and missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

The next day, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that further announcements of military aid packages for Ukraine from other countries through the PURL mechanism could be expected soon.

Reuters previously reported on this new NATO-led mechanism for financing military aid to Kyiv, with sources stating that the alliance hopes to deliver US$10 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine through the initiative.

