Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 06:45
European allies to fund American weapons package for Ukraine worth over US$1 billion
Patriot air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said that Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands will fund the supply of American weapons for Ukraine worth over US$1 billion.

Source: Bruce during a briefing 

Details: Bruce said Denmark, Norway and Sweden had announced a decision to finance an additional package of American weapons for Ukraine worth US$500 million. The Netherlands said a day earlier it would pay for the supply of the first package of American weapons and ammunition, including missiles for Patriot air defence systems, worth over US$500 million.

Quote: "Together, these deliveries total over US$1 billion of lifesaving, top-of-the-line American equipment that, as noted by Ambassador Whitaker, will allow Ukraine to, quote, 'protect critical infrastructure and civilian lives while also staying in the fight until a lasting ceasefire happens'."

Background: 

  • On 4 August, it became known that under NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, the Netherlands had prepared an aid package for Ukraine, which includes components and missiles for Patriot air defence systems.
  • The next day, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that further announcements of military aid packages for Ukraine from other countries through the PURL mechanism could be expected soon.
  • Reuters previously reported on this new NATO-led mechanism for financing military aid to Kyiv, with sources stating that the alliance hopes to deliver US$10 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine through the initiative.

