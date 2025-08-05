US ambassador to NATO declares upcoming wave of military aid packages for Ukraine

A series of statements about new military aid packages for Ukraine from various countries under NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism will be made soon, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has said.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement follows news that the Netherlands, under the PURL initiative, has prepared an aid package for Ukraine that includes components and missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

Quote: "The Dutch are just the first of many. You're going to see a series of announcements in the coming weeks."

More details: Whitaker added that these developments will be implemented rapidly: "we'll see it moving very quickly, certainly in the coming weeks, but some even sooner than that".

"We're moving as fast as possible," the ambassador added.

Background:

Reuters previously reported on this new NATO-led mechanism for financing military aid to Kyiv, with sources stating that the alliance hopes to deliver US$10 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine through the initiative.

On 4 August, Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the United States and NATO had launched this new system, which enables the provision of US-made weapons to Ukraine through partner-country contributions.

