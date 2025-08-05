All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US ambassador to NATO declares upcoming wave of military aid packages for Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 5 August 2025, 12:08
US ambassador to NATO declares upcoming wave of military aid packages for Ukraine
Matthew Whitaker. Photo: X (Twitter)

A series of statements about new military aid packages for Ukraine from various countries under NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism will be made soon, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has said.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement follows news that the Netherlands, under the PURL initiative, has prepared an aid package for Ukraine that includes components and missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Dutch are just the first of many. You're going to see a series of announcements in the coming weeks."

More details: Whitaker added that these developments will be implemented rapidly: "we'll see it moving very quickly, certainly in the coming weeks, but some even sooner than that".

"We're moving as fast as possible," the ambassador added.

Background:

  • Reuters previously reported on this new NATO-led mechanism for financing military aid to Kyiv, with sources stating that the alliance hopes to deliver US$10 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine through the initiative.
  • On 4 August, Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the United States and NATO had launched this new system, which enables the provision of US-made weapons to Ukraine through partner-country contributions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Head of Moldova's Gagauzia region sentenced to seven years in prison in Moldova
updatedRussians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: 2 killed, 9 injured – photos, video
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says ambassador to Türkiye
Ukraine's Defence Ministry tests new MM-25 camouflage pattern: trial batch procurement will take place
Former Luhansk Oblast head Serhii Haidai remanded in custody and offered bail
All News
NATO
US and NATO have launched new military aid mechanism, Ukraine's defence minister says
US ambassador to NATO : Trump may hamper Russia's ability to finance war
US and NATO discuss new mechanism for providing military assistance to Ukraine – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
15:02
Predatory America: how Donald Trump is changing US foreign policy and what allies should do now
14:39
German official calls nuclear rhetoric clash between Trump and Medvedev irresponsible
14:02
Russian FPV drone strike kills two men in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
13:51
Russia accuses US of pressuring India amid tariff threats from Trump – Reuters
13:37
EXPLAINERHow the US-EU trade deal could affect the EU and what's positive for Ukraine
13:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's losses since full-scale invasion of Ukraine
13:08
Head of Moldova's Gagauzia region sentenced to seven years in prison in Moldova
13:08
Ukraine unveils robotic platform for launching multiple FPV drones simultaneously – photos, video
13:01
Ukrainian UD-10 drone system codified for armed forces use
12:46
Death toll from Russian strike on village in Kharkiv Oblast rises to seven as 85-year-old woman dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: