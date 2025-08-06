Trump's envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow – Reuters

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, has arrived in Moscow on an official visit.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters reported that Witkoff was met at the airport by Kirill Dmitriev, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin’s representative for investment affairs.

A source told Reuters that Witkoff is scheduled to hold meetings with Russian authorities on Wednesday 6 August.

Background:

Bloomberg previously reported that the Kremlin is considering several concessions to Trump as part of his efforts to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

One possible proposal mentioned by the agency is a suspension of drone and missile strikes as a gesture of de-escalation.

In recent weeks, Trump has increased his criticism of Russia. He has stated that lowering global energy prices could pressure Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

Trump has also floated the idea of a "significant" tariff increase on Indian imports within the next 24 hours due to India’s purchases of Russian oil.

