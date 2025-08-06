Trump's envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow – Reuters
Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 07:54
Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, has arrived in Moscow on an official visit.
Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Reuters reported that Witkoff was met at the airport by Kirill Dmitriev, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin’s representative for investment affairs.
Advertisement:
A source told Reuters that Witkoff is scheduled to hold meetings with Russian authorities on Wednesday 6 August.
Background:
- Bloomberg previously reported that the Kremlin is considering several concessions to Trump as part of his efforts to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
- One possible proposal mentioned by the agency is a suspension of drone and missile strikes as a gesture of de-escalation.
- In recent weeks, Trump has increased his criticism of Russia. He has stated that lowering global energy prices could pressure Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.
- Trump has also floated the idea of a "significant" tariff increase on Indian imports within the next 24 hours due to India’s purchases of Russian oil.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!