Romania scrambles F-16s due to Russian overnight attack on Ukraine's south

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 6 August 2025, 10:06
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Romania scrambled its F-16 fighter jets in response to a large-scale Russian attack targeting Ukraine’s southern oblasts on the night of 5-6 August.

Source: Romania’s Ministry of Defence in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Romanian Defence Ministry said that Russian forces had carried out a large-scale drone attack on civilian infrastructure in the area of the city of Izmail, located near the Romanian border.

Romanian radars detected aerial targets in Ukrainian airspace close to Tulcea County. At 01:10, residents in the northern part of the county were alerted via the RO-Alert system.

"Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were deployed to monitor the country's airspace but detected no unauthorised penetrations," the statement read.

Romania condemned Russia’s aggressive actions, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional security.

Background

  • On the night of 20-21 July, Romanian and Italian fighter jets were also scrambled in response to Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. 
  • The Polish Air Force likewise scrambled fighter jets due to the large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian cities that night.

Romania
Romania begins talks with Ukraine on joint drone production – Romanian TV news channel
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
Ukraine's PM discusses bilateral cooperation with newly-appointed Romanian counterpart
