US to auction off seized luxury yacht of Russian oligarch Kerimov

The United States is auctioning off a luxury yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, who was sanctioned after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing AFP

Details: The 106-metre yacht Amadea, seized from Kerimov in 2022 under sanctions, is currently docked in California and will be auctioned by a Florida-based company. Bids are being accepted until 10 September.

The auction was made possible after a US judge in March dismissed a claim of ownership by Eduard Khudainatov, former CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft. He had argued that the yacht belonged to him rather than Kerimov.

The Amadea features a helipad, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and accommodation for 16 guests. The vessel’s estimated value is US$300 million.

