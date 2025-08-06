All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US to auction off seized luxury yacht of Russian oligarch Kerimov

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 6 August 2025, 11:02
US to auction off seized luxury yacht of Russian oligarch Kerimov
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United States is auctioning off a luxury yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, who was sanctioned after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing AFP

Details: The 106-metre yacht Amadea, seized from Kerimov in 2022 under sanctions, is currently docked in California and will be auctioned by a Florida-based company. Bids are being accepted until 10 September.

Advertisement:

The auction was made possible after a US judge in March dismissed a claim of ownership by Eduard Khudainatov, former CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft. He had argued that the yacht belonged to him rather than Kerimov.

The Amadea features a helipad, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and accommodation for 16 guests. The vessel’s estimated value is US$300 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAshipsRussia
Advertisement:
Dynamic Russian oil price cap under EU sanctions to take effect in September
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey
Ukraine and US plan to launch three mineral extraction projects – Ukrainian PM
Trump preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – FT
Government plans to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau on 6 August
All News
USA
European allies to fund American weapons package for Ukraine worth over US$1 billion
Ukraine and US plan to launch three mineral extraction projects – Ukrainian PM
Trump preparing new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – FT
RECENT NEWS
15:05
updatedKremlin meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy Witkoff brought to a close after 3 hours
14:07
EU enlargement commissioner welcomes long-awaited appointment of Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau's head
14:01
Ukraine marks its National Day at World EXPO in Japan – photos
13:45
Dynamic Russian oil price cap under EU sanctions to take effect in September
13:30
Russia hits critical energy infrastructure on Trans-Balkan gas route in Odesa Oblast
12:03
Ukrainian civilian shot dead by Russian soldier as he tried to evacuate from frontline village in Donetsk Oblast – video
11:46
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
11:02
US to auction off seized luxury yacht of Russian oligarch Kerimov
10:52
Zelenskyy's approval rating declines for third consecutive month – survey
10:07
Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: another person dies in hospital from severe injuries
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: