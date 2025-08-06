After meeting with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Kremlin says sides exchanged "signals" regarding Ukraine

Moscow has claimed that during a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Steven Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, the two discussed "prospects for strategic cooperation" between Russia and the United States and exchanged "signals" regarding Ukraine.

Source: Russian state-run media outlets; Russian news outlet Interfax, citing Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov

Details: Ushakov said that both sides had supposedly exchanged "signals" on the situation in Ukraine.

Quote from Ushakov: "From our side, certain signals were conveyed, in particular on the Ukrainian issue. We also received corresponding signals from President Trump."

No further details were provided by the Kremlin regarding the content of these "signals". The conversation between Putin and Trump’s representative in Moscow was described as "very useful and constructive".

Background: On Wednesday 6 August, Steven Witkoff held a meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. The meeting reportedly lasted around three hours.

