Ukraine to begin exhumation works in Poland this September

Andrii Nadzhos, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, has announced that Ukraine will begin search and exhumation works in Poland in September.

Source: Nadzhos in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nadzhos said that the works were planned to start in the village of Jureczkowa.

"We plan to carry out a preparatory visit in mid-August and begin the excavations in September. We want to complete them before the rainy season starts," Nadzhos said.

He added that Poland has allowed Ukraine to carry out such works on 13 sites, while Ukraine has allowed Poland to do the same on 4 in return.

Background:

In early June, a Polish-Ukrainian team launched exhumation works in Lviv to rebury Polish soldiers who were killed at the beginning of World War II.

In June, Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture announced that it had granted Poland permission to conduct exhumation works at the site of the former village of Zboiska, now within the city limits of Lviv.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recently stated that exhumation efforts would soon begin at this site and at one other location.

