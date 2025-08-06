All Sections
Zelenskyy visits unit in Sumy Oblast that spearheaded last year's assault on Kursk Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 6 August 2025, 18:09
Zelenskyy visiting the command post. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the command post of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment in Sumy Oblast – the unit that was first to enter Russia’s Kursk Oblast last year.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The president said that soldiers of the 225th regiment were the first to enter Kursk Oblast last year. They significantly increased Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I spoke with the commanders. There were reports on the liberation of the villages of Andriivka and Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast, Russian attempts to counterattack and our next steps toward liberating Ukrainian territory."

 
Zelenskyy visiting the command post
 Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The discussion also covered the unit’s needs, supplies, training of recruits and instructors. The regiment commander asked the president to expand the unit to brigade level. Zelenskyy promised to discuss this issue with the commander-in-chief.

 
Zelenskyy visiting the command post
 Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president thanked the troops for the results of the Kursk operation, rewarded soldiers and honoured the fallen.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We will always be grateful for your service to Ukraine. And we will always honour the memory of all those who gave their lives for our country."

 
Zelenskyy visiting the command post
 Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Syrskyi said that some units of Ukraine’s defence forces remain on Russian territory, including in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Ukrainian forces maintain a presence in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, holding back part of the Russian offensive grouping. 

Same as a year ago, we are acting. We strike the enemy, hold the lines to preserve Ukraine and win a just peace."

Read more: Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

