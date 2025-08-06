Zelenskyy visits unit in Sumy Oblast that spearheaded last year's assault on Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy visiting the command post. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the command post of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment in Sumy Oblast – the unit that was first to enter Russia’s Kursk Oblast last year.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The president said that soldiers of the 225th regiment were the first to enter Kursk Oblast last year. They significantly increased Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I spoke with the commanders. There were reports on the liberation of the villages of Andriivka and Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast, Russian attempts to counterattack and our next steps toward liberating Ukrainian territory."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The discussion also covered the unit’s needs, supplies, training of recruits and instructors. The regiment commander asked the president to expand the unit to brigade level. Zelenskyy promised to discuss this issue with the commander-in-chief.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president thanked the troops for the results of the Kursk operation, rewarded soldiers and honoured the fallen.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We will always be grateful for your service to Ukraine. And we will always honour the memory of all those who gave their lives for our country."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Syrskyi said that some units of Ukraine’s defence forces remain on Russian territory, including in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Ukrainian forces maintain a presence in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, holding back part of the Russian offensive grouping.

Same as a year ago, we are acting. We strike the enemy, hold the lines to preserve Ukraine and win a just peace."

Background:

In July, at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Syrskyi emphasised the restoration of positions and regaining the territories in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts in order to restrain the Russians on the border with Ukraine.

At a press meeting on 21 June, to which Ukrainska Pravda journalists were not invited, Syrskyi said that Ukrainian forces control about 90 sq km in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast.

At the same meeting, Syrskyi also stated that Ukrainian forces will not stay locked in a defence-in-depth strategy but will instead combine defensive operations with offensive actions.

