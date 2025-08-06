All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says his envoy Witkoff made "great progress" in meeting with Putin

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 6 August 2025, 20:14
Trump says his envoy Witkoff made great progress in meeting with Putin
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that his special envoy Steve Witkoff held a "productive meeting" with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Quote: "My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European allies. Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and to this matter!" [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Advertisement:

Background: On Wednesday 6 August, Witkoff held a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin, which lasted about three hours.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil
Ukrainians deported from Russia to Georgia declare hunger strike at Dariali checkpoint
updatedKremlin meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy Witkoff brought to a close after 3 hours
Dynamic Russian oil price cap under EU sanctions to take effect in September
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district: 2 people killed, 12 injured – photos
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy reveals details of call with Trump and European leaders
Zelenskyy holds call with Trump following envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – UP sources
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil
RECENT NEWS
21:05
updatedFour killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
20:46
Germany plans to lower benefits for newly arrived Ukrainian refugees, Reuters says
20:38
Zelenskyy reveals details of call with Trump and European leaders
20:27
White House announces sanctions against Russia after envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – Reuters
20:14
Trump says his envoy Witkoff made "great progress" in meeting with Putin
19:12
Russian companies will be required to search for "extremists" among their clients
18:51
updatedZelenskyy holds call with Trump following envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – UP sources
18:09
Zelenskyy visits unit in Sumy Oblast that spearheaded last year's assault on Kursk Oblast – photos
17:59
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
17:36
Russians attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, killing one man
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: