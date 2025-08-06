Trump says his envoy Witkoff made "great progress" in meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that his special envoy Steve Witkoff held a "productive meeting" with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Quote: "My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European allies. Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and to this matter!" [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background: On Wednesday 6 August, Witkoff held a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin, which lasted about three hours.

