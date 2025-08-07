All Sections
US soldier arrested for attempting to pass classified information on Abrams tanks to Russia

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 7 August 2025, 04:12
Abrams tank. Stock photo: Wikipedia

A US soldier accused of trying to pass classified information about US combat tanks to Russia has been arrested in the Texan city of El Paso on Wednesday 6 August.

Source: CNN; US Department of Justice 

Details: Federal prosecutors stated that 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee, an active-duty service member stationed at Fort Bliss who holds a very high-level security clearance, had offered to assist Russia in June and sent technical information about the M1A2 Abrams tank over the internet.

Prosecutors said Lee had written online that "the USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses", adding, "At this point I’d even volunteer to assist the Russian Federation when I’m there in any way".

Prosecutors also claimed that in July, Lee had tried to provide classified information about tank vulnerabilities to someone he believed was a Russian spy. At the end of the month, Lee delivered what appeared to be a piece of tank equipment to a warehouse in El Paso. After that Lee sent the individual a message reading, "Mission accomplished".

In addition to the alleged violation of the Espionage Act, which prohibits the unauthorised handling of information relating to national defence, Lee is also accused of trying to export controlled technical data without a licence, which breaches the Arms Export Control Act. According to court documents, the government is seeking to detain him without bail.

The Department of Justice said Lee had made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday and it is not yet known whether he has hired a lawyer.

CNN has contacted the US Army for comment.

Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, said on Wednesday that Lee had provided the information to someone he believed was a Russian intelligence officer in exchange for Russian citizenship.

"Today’s arrest is a message to anyone thinking about betraying the US – especially service members who have sworn to protect our homeland," he added.

Brigadier General Sean F. Stinchon, the commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, called the arrest "an alarming reminder of the serious threat" facing the US Army.

"Thanks to the hard work of Army Counterintelligence Command Special Agents and our FBI partners, Soldiers who violate their oath and become insider threats will absolutely be caught and brought to justice, and we will continue to protect Army personnel and safeguard equipment," he said.

USARussiaspying
