Drones likely attack railway stations in Russia's Volgograd Oblast – videos

Russia has claimed that drones attacked railway stations in Volgograd Oblast on the night of 6-7 August.

Source: Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov; Russian media outlets; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Reports indicated that a fire had broken out at a railway station in Surovikino in Volgograd Oblast following an overnight drone attack.

Bocharov confirmed this information in the morning.

He claimed that a fire had broken out in an "office building" at the Surovikino railway station as a result of the drone attack.

In addition, Bocharov said that "bomb disposal experts are working" at the Maksim Gorky railway station to deal with drone debris.

Background: On 4 August, Russia claimed that "transport and energy facilities" in its Volgograd Oblast had been attacked. It reported that a railway station in the town of Frolovo was on fire.

