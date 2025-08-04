All Sections
Russia under large-scale drone attack: fire at station, train traffic restrictions implemented – videos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 August 2025, 06:28
Russia under large-scale drone attack: fire at station, train traffic restrictions implemented – videos
Fire. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Russia has claimed that "transport and energy facilities" in its Volgograd Oblast have been attacked. It has been reported that a railway station in the town of Frolovo is on fire.

Source: Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov; Russian media outlets; Telegram channels

Details: Bocharov stated that Volgograd Oblast had been attacked by drones targeting "transport and energy facilities" on the night of 3-4 August.

He said train traffic was restricted in the Frolovo district.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels reported that the Archeda railway station in Frolovo is on fire, allegedly following a drone attack.

Russian Railways also reported that train services had been suspended in Frolovo.

Russiadronesfirerailways
