All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia spreads false claims about Ukraine to discredit POW exchange process

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 August 2025, 12:18
Russia spreads false claims about Ukraine to discredit POW exchange process
Russian media spread disinformation, text: "...Medinsky about Kyiv's refusal to accept 1,000 of its prisoners of war. He added that the third POW exchange is yet to begin because of Kyiv". Screenshot: Centre for Countering Disinformation

Russia is continuing its disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the prisoner exchange process by actively spreading false narratives through its officials and propagandists.

Source: Centre for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Details: The Centre cited recent remarks made by Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in the Istanbul talks, who claimed that the third round of the prisoner exchange, which was part of the Istanbul agreements, was being delayed due to Ukraine supposedly refusing to accept 1,000 of its prisoners of war. Medinsky also accused Ukraine of a "selective approach" to the exchange.

Advertisement:

The Centre refuted these statements, saying they were untrue. It reiterated that Ukraine remains committed to the all-for-all format in POW exchanges and that Russia deliberately exploits any delays to manipulate public opinion and undermine trust in Ukrainian state institutions.

Previously: The Centre had reported that Russia was actively spreading disinformation, including fake messages supposedly from Ukrainian POWs claiming that certain individuals had been removed from exchange lists.

Background

  • Following the third round of talks in Istanbul, leaders of both Ukrainian and Russian delegations announced an agreement to exchange over 1,200 prisoners from each side. On 3 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work on the exchange lists was ongoing after a meeting with National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umierov.
  • Major Andrii Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters, explained that the complexity and scale of the all-for-all exchange – which was agreed upon during the second round of Istanbul talks on 2 June – required treating it as a separate case that would take time to implement.
  • The Coordination Headquarters has so far declined to comment on the details of the arrangements reached during the third round of talks on 23 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

prisonersexchangedisinformationRussia
Advertisement:
Polish news outlet posts Trump's proposal to Putin about ending war 
Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
UpdatedKremlin claims Putin–Trump meeting preparations already underway, venue selected
Drones strike oil refinery and military unit in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, fires break out – videos, photos
All News
prisoners
Former head of detention centre in Russia's Taganrog personally ordered torture of late Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna – police
Russia prepares new fake news about prisoner exchange
Zelenskyy: Agreement reached with Russia on exchange of 1,200 people
RECENT NEWS
15:11
Putin calls UAE one of suitable locations for his meeting with Trump
14:48
Polish news outlet posts Trump's proposal to Putin about ending war 
14:40
Over 50% of Ukrainians believe in EU accession within 10 years, but optimism is declining – Gallup survey
14:35
Zelenskyy discusses format of potential high-level peace meetings with Trump and EU leaders
14:25
Trump: Putin may agree to stop war in exchange for territories – Bloomberg
14:09
Russians threatened to persecute her: mother with five kids brought back from occupied Crimea
14:08
Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey
13:55
Ukrainians' approval of US leadership drops to lowest level – Gallup survey
13:28
Ukraine confirms strike on Afipsky oil refinery in Russia
13:26
India says Putin will visit country soon – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: