Investigation ongoing into death of ethnic Hungarian soldier in Ukraine's Zakarpattia, no violence detected

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are examining the circumstances of the death of Ukrainian citizen and ethnic Hungarian József Sebestyén, who died in hospital in Zakarpattia Oblast on 6 July.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation

Quote: "In recent days, foreign and domestic media outlets have again circulated reports about the death of Ukrainian citizen and ethnic Hungarian József Sebestyén on 6 July 2025. These reports primarily focus on an alleged refusal by the SBI to investigate the circumstances of this serviceman’s death. The State Bureau of Investigation states that such claims are manipulative and do not correspond to reality."

Details: The SBI emphasised that in early July, Zakarpattia Specialised Prosecutor’s Office in the Defence Sector of the Western Region registered criminal proceedings under Article 426-1.5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority by a military official). The case was assigned to the territorial office of the SBI in Lviv.

Investigators established that Sebestyén was conscripted for military service on 14 June 2025 in the city of Mukachevo. That same day, he was found fit for service by the military medical board at the Uzhhorod military enlistment office, and did not report any health complaints.

While already serving in a military unit, on 18 June he left his post without permission. On 19 June, he went to the Berehove Oblast Psychiatric Hospital, reporting feeling unwell, suffering from a severe headache, and, according to his own words, having sustained a head injury with a suspected concussion. That same day, he was transported by ambulance to the Berehove District Hospital, where doctors did not identify any serious injuries, the SBI says.

On 24 June, with his consent, Sebestyén was transferred to the Oblast Psychiatric Care Facility in Berehove. On 7 July, the Berehove police received a report stating that Sebestyén had died at the medical facility on 6 July.

During urgent investigative actions and examination of the body, no signs of violent death or physical injuries were found, the Bureau stressed.

As part of the criminal proceedings, a forensic medical examination was conducted and witnesses were interviewed, including military personnel and medical staff. The forensic examination also did not reveal any signs of violent death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Background: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó claimed that the Ukrainian authorities are refusing to investigate the death of József Sebestyén in Zakarpattia Oblast, whom Budapest considers a victim of violence by military enlistment office personnel.

