Ukrainian intelligence drones strike Russian targets in Crimea – video

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 7 August 2025, 15:53
A target. Screenshot from the video by DIU

Combat drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have destroyed several Russian targets in occupied Crimea, including radar stations in domes, a landing craft and an air defence base on Mount Ai-Petri.

Source: DIU, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project created by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Quote: "The demilitarisation of temporarily occupied Crimea continues – evading the invaders’ missiles, combat drones from the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully struck a Russian 02510 BK-16 landing craft…" 

Details: DIU added that the drones had also destroyed the Nebo-SVU, Podlyot K-1 and 96L6E radar stations.

They noted that after the destruction of air defence assets on the peninsula, including by the Prymary unit, Russian troops in Crimea began concealing military facilities in dome-like structures.

"One such dome was hit by military intelligence special forces on Ai-Petri, where the Russians had placed an air defence base belonging to the 3rd Radio-Technical Regiment (military unit 85683-A)," DIU concluded.

Background: Earlier, DIU released footage of the first use of FPV drones launched from boats in the open sea. This occurred during a raid off the coast of Crimea on 11 September 2024.

dronesArmed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
