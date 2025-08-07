Von der Leyen discusses peace deal with Zelenskyy in phone call

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 6 August, during which they discussed further steps towards a fair and lasting peace with Russia.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen said that she and Zelenskyy discussed recent developments and "the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement".

They also talked about Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union and its post-war reconstruction.

Quote: "Europe’s position is clear. We fully support Ukraine. We will continue to play an active role to guarantee a just and lasting peace."

Background:

As previously reported by European Pravda, Ursula von der Leyen did not take part in the call between US President Donald Trump and EU leaders regarding a possible meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. However, she was briefed on the discussion and its outcome.

Trump told the European leaders he intended to meet with Putin "as early as next week" and, afterwards, to organise a trilateral meeting also involving President Zelenskyy.

Later, the Kremlin confirmed that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and the US president in the coming days.

