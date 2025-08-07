Von der Leyen discusses peace deal with Zelenskyy in phone call
Thursday, 7 August 2025, 17:27
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 6 August, during which they discussed further steps towards a fair and lasting peace with Russia.
Source: Ursula von der Leyen on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Von der Leyen said that she and Zelenskyy discussed recent developments and "the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement".
They also talked about Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union and its post-war reconstruction.
Quote: "Europe’s position is clear. We fully support Ukraine. We will continue to play an active role to guarantee a just and lasting peace."
Background:
- As previously reported by European Pravda, Ursula von der Leyen did not take part in the call between US President Donald Trump and EU leaders regarding a possible meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. However, she was briefed on the discussion and its outcome.
- Trump told the European leaders he intended to meet with Putin "as early as next week" and, afterwards, to organise a trilateral meeting also involving President Zelenskyy.
- Later, the Kremlin confirmed that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and the US president in the coming days.
