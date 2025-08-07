All Sections
Reuters: Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign US-brokered deal that could weaken Russia's regional influence

Oleh PavliukThursday, 7 August 2025, 19:21
Reuters: Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign US-brokered deal that could weaken Russia's regional influence
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington on Friday 8 August is expected to result in the "signing of a peace framework" that would grant the United States exclusive rights to develop a strategic transit corridor through the South Caucasus.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters reported that the framework deal is intended to provide a "concrete pathway to peace" between the two long-time adversaries.

One of the sections in the agreement will reportedly focus on the creation of a transit corridor through Armenia to connect the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan with the rest of Azerbaijan.

Armenia is expected to grant the United States exclusive special rights to develop this corridor, which will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), US officials told Reuters.

The corridor would remain under Armenian legal jurisdiction, but the United States would sublease the land to a consortium responsible for building and managing the infrastructure.

In addition, Reuters found out that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders are also set to sign a request to formally dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group, which was co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States since its establishment in 1999 to mediate the conflict.

Background:

  • Previous media reports indicated that former US President Donald Trump would host Pashinyan and Aliyev at the White House in a push to facilitate a long-awaited peace deal between the two nations, which have been in conflict for decades.
  • Azerbaijan and Armenia have been effectively at war since declaring independence more than 30 years ago. In 2020 and again in 2023, Azerbaijan regained control over Nagorno-Karabakh through military operations.
  • In March, both countries reported significant progress in negotiations and announced the completion of a draft peace agreement. However, the timing of the signing remained uncertain until now.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

