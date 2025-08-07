Axios: Trump's envoy Witkoff to brief Ukrainian and NATO officials on meeting with Putin

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is planning to hold a video conference on Thursday 7 August with senior officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK to brief them on his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and discuss next steps.

Source: Axios, citing two sources directly involved in the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders and told them about the possibility of a meeting between himself and Putin, followed by a trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

The call caused confusion in Kyiv and other European capitals. Officials were unsure whether US policy was changing or whether sanctions would still be announced on Friday as Trump had planned.

Ukrainian officials have said they are concerned that Putin’s proposal to meet with Trump may be an attempt to reach an agreement with the United States on ending the war without Ukraine or European countries being involved.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Witkoff’s planned conference call.

An official from the Trump administration has reportedly said that Trump will only meet with Putin if Putin also meets with Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!