All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Axios: Trump's envoy Witkoff to brief Ukrainian and NATO officials on meeting with Putin

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 7 August 2025, 20:39
Axios: Trump's envoy Witkoff to brief Ukrainian and NATO officials on meeting with Putin
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is planning to hold a video conference on Thursday 7 August with senior officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK to brief them on his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and discuss next steps.

Source: Axios, citing two sources directly involved in the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders and told them about the possibility of a meeting between himself and Putin, followed by a trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

The call caused confusion in Kyiv and other European capitals. Officials were unsure whether US policy was changing or whether sanctions would still be announced on Friday as Trump had planned.

Ukrainian officials have said they are concerned that Putin’s proposal to meet with Trump may be an attempt to reach an agreement with the United States on ending the war without Ukraine or European countries being involved.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Witkoff’s planned conference call.

An official from the Trump administration has reportedly said that Trump will only meet with Putin if Putin also meets with Zelenskyy.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Trump sets condition for summit with Putin: he has to meet with Zelenskyy
Von der Leyen discusses peace deal with Zelenskyy in phone call
Polish news outlet publishes Trump's proposal to Putin to end war
Number of Ukrainians who do not believe in joining NATO reaches three-year high – Gallup survey
Romanian foreign minister visits Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv – photo
Russian Central Bank forecasts zero economic growth by end of year
All News
USA
Reuters: Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign US-brokered deal that could weaken Russia's regional influence
Ukrainians' approval of US leadership drops to lowest level – Gallup survey
US secretary of state reveals whether Trump will impose sanctions on Russia after deadline set for Putin expires
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
20:55
Zelenskyy stresses Europe's role in peace talks with Russia
20:39
Axios: Trump's envoy Witkoff to brief Ukrainian and NATO officials on meeting with Putin
20:20
Zelenskyy discusses new financial aid programme with IMF managing director
20:12
Ukraine and Moldova must open first EU negotiation clusters together, says Ukraine's foreign minister
19:33
Germany repairs Ukrainian Patriot radar badly damaged in Russian attack
19:21
Reuters: Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign US-brokered deal that could weaken Russia's regional influence
18:54
Trump sets condition for summit with Putin: he has to meet with Zelenskyy
18:01
EU condemns Russian occupation of Georgia on 17th anniversary of five-day war
17:34
Indian Rosneft-backed refinery unable to find ships to transport fuel – Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: