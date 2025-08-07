Trump's envoy Witkoff holds meeting with Ukrainian and European officials – Suspilne

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, has commenced his video conference with senior officials of Ukraine and Europe regarding his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing an informed source

Details: Earlier, Axios reported that Witkoff was planning to hold a video conference on Thursday 7 August with senior officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK to brief them on his meeting with Putin.

Among other things, the officials will discuss the next steps towards ending the war and Trump's potential meeting with Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that a meeting had been set up between security advisers from European countries and Witkoff.

Updated: Zelenskyy reported that Witkoff had wrapped up his video conference with the security advisers.

