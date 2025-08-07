All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy Witkoff holds meeting with Ukrainian and European officials – Suspilne

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 7 August 2025, 22:13
Trump's envoy Witkoff holds meeting with Ukrainian and European officials – Suspilne
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, has commenced his video conference with senior officials of Ukraine and Europe regarding his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing an informed source 

Details: Earlier, Axios reported that Witkoff was planning to hold a video conference on Thursday 7 August with senior officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK to brief them on his meeting with Putin.

Advertisement:

Among other things, the officials will discuss the next steps towards ending the war and Trump's potential meeting with Putin. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that a meeting had been set up between security advisers from European countries and Witkoff.

Updated: Zelenskyy reported that Witkoff had wrapped up his video conference with the security advisers. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USA
Advertisement:
US State Department on Trump-Putin potential meeting: Not a question of trust, but of actions
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo
Zelenskyy: Trump's envoy Witkoff holds video conference with security advisers
Described like merchandise: Russians run website listing Ukrainian children from occupied territories for adoption
Von der Leyen discusses peace deal with Zelenskyy in phone call
Polish news outlet publishes Trump's proposal to Putin to end war
All News
USA
State Department on Ukraine war talks: Trump leverages US economic power
White House prepares trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin
Axios: Trump's envoy Witkoff to brief Ukrainian and NATO officials on meeting with Putin
RECENT NEWS
09:31
Fire breaks out in office building in Kharkiv after Russian drone strike, two civilians injured – photos, video
09:07
Russian budget deficit has already significantly exceeded full-year target
09:07
Russian overnight attack on Odesa Oblast injures security guard and damages infrastructure
08:44
US State Department on Trump-Putin potential meeting: Not a question of trust, but of actions
08:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with 108 drones, 26 UAVs hit targets
07:51
Trump responds on whether his deadline for Putin still stands
07:42
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
06:58
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones overnight: man injured, extensive damage recorded
05:40
State Department on Ukraine war talks: Trump leverages US economic power
03:50
Over 20,000 civilians, including children, remain in combat zone in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: