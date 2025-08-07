Zelenskyy: Trump's envoy Witkoff holds video conference with security advisers

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, has held a video conference with security advisers.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Just now, my team reported to me that the security advisors held quite a lengthy and very detailed conversation. There was a significant lineup of participants in the discussion. This is important. I thank everyone for their work and for their genuine desire to stop the killing and ensure a lasting peace.

It was agreed during the conversation to continue tomorrow, there is still much work to be done. Ukraine, as always, will work productively – we need a dignified peace."

Earlier, it was reported that Witkoff had begun a video conference with senior officials from Ukraine and Europe regarding his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Axios reported that Witkoff was planning to brief representatives of Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on 7 August on the results of his talks with Putin.

Among other things, the officials were to discuss the next steps for resolving the war and a potential meeting between Trump and Putin.

