Zelenskyy: Trump's envoy Witkoff holds video conference with security advisers
Thursday, 7 August 2025, 22:42
Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, has held a video conference with security advisers.
Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Quote: "Just now, my team reported to me that the security advisors held quite a lengthy and very detailed conversation. There was a significant lineup of participants in the discussion. This is important. I thank everyone for their work and for their genuine desire to stop the killing and ensure a lasting peace.
It was agreed during the conversation to continue tomorrow, there is still much work to be done. Ukraine, as always, will work productively – we need a dignified peace."
Background:
- Earlier, it was reported that Witkoff had begun a video conference with senior officials from Ukraine and Europe regarding his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
- Axios reported that Witkoff was planning to brief representatives of Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on 7 August on the results of his talks with Putin.
- Among other things, the officials were to discuss the next steps for resolving the war and a potential meeting between Trump and Putin.
