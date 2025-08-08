All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones overnight: man injured, extensive damage recorded

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 August 2025, 06:58
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones overnight: man injured, extensive damage recorded
Building on fire. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast with drones on the night of 7-8 August, injuring a man and damaging houses, buildings and cars.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that non-residential buildings, a shop and a car had been damaged in the Sumy hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 54-year-old man has been injured in the attack.

Several high-rise buildings, cars and social infrastructure facilities were damaged in strikes by three drones on the Shostka hromada.

