Russian overnight attack on Odesa Oblast injures security guard and damages infrastructure

Russian forces attacked the Odesa district with strike drones on the night of 7-8 August, damaging a sewage pumping station and injuring a petrol station security guard.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Despite the effective work of our air defence forces, a sewage pumping station building has been damaged. In the suburbs, falling debris caused a dry grass fire which was promptly extinguished."

Details: Kiper reported a security guard at a petrol station had sustained injuries when the blast wave shattered glass at the facility. The man suffered multiple lacerations to his arm, received medical treatment and is currently being treated on an outpatient basis.

Background: Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of 7-8 August amid the threat of Russian drones.

