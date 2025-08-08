All Sections
Fire breaks out in office building in Kharkiv after Russian drone strike, two civilians injured – photos, video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 8 August 2025, 09:31
Building on fire. Photo: SES

A Russian drone hit a civilian facility in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district on the night of 7-8 August, causing a fire that spread over 500 sq m. Two civilians have been injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Syniehubov: "At around 23:55, a strike on a civilian business facility was recorded. As a result of the attack, the roof and mechanical floor caught fire, covering an area of 500 sq m. The fire was extinguished."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Two civilians – a man, 66, and a woman, 63 – suffered an acute stress reaction due to the nighttime attack. They were provided with the necessary assistance.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The SES reported the drone strike caused a fire in a four-storey office building in the Saltivskyi district. The roof structures and mechanical floor were ablaze.

Fifty firefighters, a team of bomb disposal experts from the SES and 13 fire appliances were involved in the firefighting operation.

Background: Late in the evening on 7 August, Kharkiv was struck by a Russian drone, sparking a fire in the city.

Kharkivdrones
