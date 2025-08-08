118th Mechanised Brigade evacuates wounded soldier with help of ground robot – video

The 118th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shown how a wounded soldier was evacuated from the positions with the help of a ground robotic system.

Quote: "Operators of the ground robotic systems of the 2nd Company of the 23rd Separate Rifle Battalion of the 118th Mechanised Brigade rescued a wounded soldier. The soldier was rescued with the help of a combat ground platform."

Details: The brigade did not name the front or the date when the video was taken. However, they note that the video shows how modern technology saves lives at the front line.

This is not the first such case. Earlier, a Tor-800 ground logistics drone of the 13th Khartiia Brigade saved the life of a wounded infantryman who had been seriously injured in the leg. Before that, Khartiia successfully evacuated the wounded soldier using a ground robot that travelled 12 kilometres.

However, robots are not only used for rescue. The ground robots of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade helped captured the Russians for the first time. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed how a ground robot fired a machine gun at the Russians in Sumy Oblast.

