Ukrainian intelligence shows ground robot firing at Russian troops in Sumy Oblast – video

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 14 July 2025, 13:02
Ukrainian intelligence shows ground robot firing at Russian troops in Sumy Oblast – video
The Liut ground robotic system. Screenshot from a video by DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has posted footage of the Liut (Rage) ground robotic system being used against Russian forces on the battlefield in Sumy Oblast. The exclusive video also features a radio interception of the Russians' reaction after encountering the ground robot.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Facebook

Quote: "The robot, armed with a PK machine gun, navigates difficult terrain, including fallen trees and shell craters, maintains stable communication throughout movement and transmits visual data to the command post."

Details: Upon reaching positions of the Russians, the robot "opens intense machine-gun fire and wipes out Russian occupiers".

"The established fire suppression point created by the robot enables other forces and assets involved in the operation to manoeuvre effectively," the intelligence emphasised.

DIU also noted that its special units are scaling up the use of ground robotic systems during combat operations.

Background:

  • The Liut ground robotic system has undergone codification under NATO standards and is being actively used by Ukrainian forces. It can operate over distances of up to 20 km and sustain continuous combat for more than two hours. It is also capable of operating at a distance of up to 10 km thanks to digital communication.
  • Notably, ground robots from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade recently helped capture Russian soldiers. Earlier, the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard conducted a successful evacuation operation using a ground robotic system.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
"If I survive": Ukraine's spy chief wants to stay in his post until war ends
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys section of gas pipeline serving Russia's defence industrial base
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
