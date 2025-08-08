All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Next target could be chiefs: anti-corruption institutions' heads warn of growing pressure

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 August 2025, 12:31
Next target could be chiefs: anti-corruption institutions' heads warn of growing pressure
Kryvonos and Klymenko. Photo: Media Center Ukraine

Anti-corruption officials believe the next step in the pressure campaign could be an attempt to replace the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine in Kyiv on 8 August

Quote from Kryvonos: "Pressure has never stopped – it takes different forms: veiled, direct, in various ways. These legislative changes are a form of pressure. Hints and threats – whether veiled or direct – are pressure. Over the past few days, we’ve been through a serious test.

Advertisement:

I – we – believe, and we have such information, that the next attack could target the leadership itself. Like, let’s come up with something, gather critical mass, and start reappointing the heads of NABU and SAPO under some pretext or another."

Details: Kryvonos added that NABU and SAPO are aware of who is behind the planning, coordination and discussion of this pressure.

"Just yesterday, the same Telegram channels launched a new media campaign, like the ones previously targeting NABU and SAPO – only now focused directly on the leadership. There’s a lot of absurd stuff being floated, but we are ready for it," Kryvonos said.

Klymenko confirmed and said, "There really is such information. [...] The next step is to change the heads – to install leadership that is fully dependent. These attempts are already underway; the first clear steps have been made."

Kryvonos also noted that "the instigators are the same people". 

"We know everything, and now they know that we know. There’s also a temporary investigative commission working – they’re collecting some kind of data. We are responding, we respect the process, we will show up when summoned, we will communicate, and we await the results," the NABU director concluded.

Background:

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) passed Law No. 12414 introducing amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, which made the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) dependent on decisions by the prosecutor general. That same evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law.
  • In response, protests were held for several consecutive days in various Ukrainian cities following the adoption of this law.
  • Reacting to public opposition and concern from international partners, Zelenskyy submitted a new draft law to parliament, which he said would "reinforce the rule-of-law system" and preserve "all safeguards for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".
  • On 31 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a new law restoring the powers stripped from NABU and SAPO. 
  • Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk signed it at record speed, followed shortly by the president.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecution
Advertisement:
Kyiv bids farewell to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity – photos
Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios
Polish PM predicts stalled phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service hands secret files on detained employee to chief of anti-corruption agency
US State Department on potential Trump-Putin meeting: Not a question of trust, but of actions
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires break out, three people injured – photo
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service hands secret files on detained employee to chief of anti-corruption agency
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court arrests former head of Rubizhne Military Administration
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Trump spoke with Italy's PM about possible meeting with Putin in Rome – Sky News
16:15
Ukrainians deported by Russia to Georgia provided with food and medicine
14:33
Putin and Xi discuss US and Ukraine in phone call — Russian media outlet
14:22
Reports of peace terms with Russia are false, says Ukraine's anti-disinformation chief
14:22
Kyiv bids farewell to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity – photos
14:00
49-year-old man triggers Russian landmine while mowing grass in Kharkiv Oblast
13:44
Ukrainian government approves macroeconomic forecast with two scenarios
13:39
Orbán: Merz and Macron should meet with Putin in Moscow or on neutral territory
13:02
Polish PM predicts stalled phase in Russia's war against Ukraine
12:54
Ukrainian drone hits radar of Russia's latest S-500 air defence missile system – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: