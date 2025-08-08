Polish PM predicts stalled phase in Russia's war against Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has expressed the opinion that a temporary "freezing" of the conflict is possible in the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

Source: the Guardian with reference to a statement by the Polish prime minister, as European Pravda reports

Details: Tusk stated that there could be a stalled phase in the war after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the morning of 8 August.

"There are certain signals, I also have an intuition – that perhaps a freezing of the conflict – I don’t want to say the end of the war, but a freezing of the conflict – could happen sooner rather than later," he said.

Tusk said that during the conversation, Zelenskyy was "very cautious, but still optimistic."

"The Ukrainian side is very keen for Europe, including Poland, to take part in shaping this future ceasefire and, later, peace. We are also very keen on this, so that peace can prevail in our region, because that would also have a very positive impact on our security," he added.

At the end of July, Tusk said he saw "many signs" that the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine could end, at least temporarily.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, potential formats for meetings at the leadership level were discussed.

