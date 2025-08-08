Putin calls India's PM after speaking with Xi

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday 8 August to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations.

Source: Modi on X (Twitter); Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Modi: "Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: The Kremlin said Putin had briefed Modi on key outcomes of his meeting with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, in Moscow on 6 August.

The Kremlin claims that "Modi confirmed India’s consistent position supporting a political and diplomatic resolution of the situation around Ukraine".

Background: Putin also spoke by phone with China’s leader Xi Jinping, the presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and the self-proclaimed president of Belarus; topics included the US and Ukraine.

