Putin and Xi discuss US and Ukraine in phone call — Russian media outlet

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which they reportedly discussed the United States and the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing China Central Television

Details: According to the Russian media outlet, Xi supposedly told Putin that Beijing welcomes continued communication between Russia and the United States.

Advertisement:

Regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, Xi reportedly stated that "there are no simple solutions to complex problems," but that China "will continue to promote peace and negotiations."

Background:

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump is expected in the coming days – possibly next week.

Trump said he believed there was a good chance that there will be a meeting with Putin in the near future.

The Russian leader believes the United Arab Emirates would be a suitable venue for a US–Russia summit at the level of heads of state.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!