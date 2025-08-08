All Sections
Putin and Xi discuss US and Ukraine in phone call — Russian media outlet

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 August 2025, 14:33
Xi and Putin: Photo: Kremlin’s website

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which they reportedly discussed the United States and the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing China Central Television

Details: According to the Russian media outlet, Xi supposedly told Putin that Beijing welcomes continued communication between Russia and the United States.

Regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, Xi reportedly stated that "there are no simple solutions to complex problems," but that China "will continue to promote peace and negotiations."

Background:

